Kill Day 2 Box Office Report: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal's film stands firm amid Kalki 2898 AD storm

Raghav Juyal and Lakshya Lalwani starrer film 'Kill' has been released in theatres. This action thriller film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt has received a good response from critics and audience. The film had a decent collection on its opening day. Now the second-day collection of Kill has also come out. Let us know how much business this movie has done amid the storm of 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

'Kill' rocks in the storm of 'Kalki'

On one hand, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' is running in theatres, which is seen earning a lot of money every day. In such a situation, when 'Kill' was released, it seemed that this movie would also bow down in front of Nag Ashwin's film, but it did not happen. The collection of Raghav-Lakshya's films has seen an increase on Saturday. According to Sacnilk, the collection of 'Kill', which did a business of Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day, has increased. The movie has done a business of Rs 1.90 crore on the second day. With this, the total collection of Kill this now is 3.15 crores. In such a situation, the collection of this film can see even more increase on Sunday.

The star cast of Kill movie

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, Kill movie was released in theatres on July 5th. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Apart from Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, Abhishek Chauhan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya and Adrija Sinha are in the lead roles in this movie. Said to be the most violent Bollywood film to date, Kill has already created a lot of buzz before its release. Moreover, the copyrights of the film have been bought by the makers of John Wick and will be remade in Hollywood soon.

