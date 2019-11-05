Image Source : TWITTER Kartik Aaryan's rape joke in Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer draws flak on Twitter

Actor Kartik Aaryan as Chintu Tyag, for his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, has been making huge headlines across the internet. The much-awaited trailer of the film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday was released on Monday. While the vibrant Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer surely paves way for a full-on commercial Bollywood entertainer, one particular dialogue of Kartik Aaryan has not been well received by the netizens.

The dialogue in question is spoken by Kartik Aaryan where he is seen telling his friend, played by Aparshakti Khurana: "Biwi se sex maang lein, toh hum bhikaari. Biwi ko sex mana kar dein, toh hum atyachaari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke uss se sex haasil kar lein na toh balaatkaari bhi hum hain."

As soon as Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer hit the internet, several members of the social media reacted to Kartik Aaryan's joke on rape.

Movies are being made on cheap, wife-hating, misogynistic WhatsApp forwards glorifying infidelity!



Kartik Aaryan needs to discontinue his chain of making movies where he just plays around with women thinking they're dumb dumbs! Not cool man.



Monstrous. #PatiPatniAurWohtrailer — Insha. (@bannoffepiex) November 4, 2019

“Aur kisi tarah biwi se sex haasil kar le, toh balaatkaari bhi hum” 🙄🙄 Joking about marital rape is not okay. #PatiPatniAurWoh #PatiPatniAurWoh — Vinit Addepalli (@VinitVenkat) November 4, 2019

"Whts wrong with #KartikAaryan? I mean why this kind of dialogues? I mean i never ever supported desparate feminists who wait for a chance to bash bolly movies but this dialogues are really bad One should respect his wife n shouldn't cheat if he really loves her", tweeted a user.

Another wrote, "Marital rape is not a subject to ridicule n laugh about. How about not blaming n playing victim time after time. Instead of bashing women evey single time start focusing on acting crux of ya. Period. #KartikAaryan".

Pati Patni Aur Woh, directed by Mudassar Aziz is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 comedy of the same name, starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. The story deals with adultery involving a man, his wife and his young lover. In case you missed the trailer, watch it here:

The film releases on December 6 and, will clash with Ashutosh Gowariker's period war drama Panipat, starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page