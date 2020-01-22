Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan introduces his other half Veer from Love Aaj Kal, see pic

Bollywood actor Kartik Aayran, who was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, is all set to be seen in two roles in his upcoming film Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. While the actor introduced his character Raghu on Tuesday, he went on to reveal character number two Veer on social media today.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared the look of his Veer character from Love Aaj Kal with a caption that said, “Meet my other half #Veer #Aaj #2020 Koffee With Veer !! Kaun chalna chahega?#LoveAajkal” Take a look:

Kartik’s Raghu character had a Salman Khan twist. Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Meet my other half #Raghu #Kal #1990 #LoveAajkal”.

Love Aaj Kal is a follow-up to the director's Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 movie of the same that explored two love stories set in different time periods, the new take will attempt to do the same. The original featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, besides Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor and Brazilian model Giselli Monteiro.

The new film will also feature two love stories, with one set in the year 1990, and the other in the current age. Sara and Kartik, who play Zoe and Veer in the film, shared the poster of the film on social media.

"Meet Veer and Zoe... Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland... #LoveAajKal," Sara wrote on Instagram alongside the film's poster.

The film is scheduled to be released on February 14.

