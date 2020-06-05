Kartik Aaryan's beard capers continue on social media

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan seems to be on a beard trail on social media.

After treating fans with a heavily bearded selfie, actor Kartik Aaryan posted a photograph of himself with well-trimmed facial hair. Kartik shared the photograph on Instagram, where he is seen sporting a full sleeved T-shirt and flaunting his trimmed beard and uncombed hair. But it was the caption, which caught everyone's eye. He wrote: "Bulaati hai magar jaane ka nahi."

Kartik seems to be on a beard trail on social media. Earlier with his picture of a bearded look, he had written: "Daadhi bula rahi hai." His new post naturally seems like a follow-up.

The caption however left Kartik's fans in a tizzy.

One wrote: "Daadhi? Decode karna padega (who? the beard? Need to decode this)"

Another couldn't stop laughing and wrote: "Yaar tumhare captions (your captions!)"

"You are the bestest thing ever happened on this Earth," said a fan.

Just on Thursday, Kartik posted a selfie, where he was seen sporting a rugged, hairy face.

"Daadhi bula rahi hai," he had captioned the image.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal" alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty -- "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

