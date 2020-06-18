Karan Johar unfollows Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, now follows only 3 actors

Image Source : KARAN JOHAR/ INSTAGRAM Karan Johar now follows only 3 actors on Twitter

Following the backlash from a section of netizens post Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, filmmaker Karan Johar has now unfollowed several Twitter accounts. The handles which he has unfollowed include those of his close friend Twinkle Khanna, actress Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, whom he launched, along with Dharma Productions' blue-eyed boy Varun Dhawan. KJo now follows only eight Twitter handles, out of which only three belongs to the actors-namely Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. The remaining one belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other four are related to his production house.

Karan Johar has been subjected to wrath on social media for the past couple of days. Netizens accused KJo of hypocrisy after he penned down his thoughts on Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. The filmmaker blamed himself for not having been in touch with the actor. Sushant's last film Drive, which got completed in 2018 but released a year later on Netflix, was produced by Karan Johar.

On a related note, when Sushant was asked about Drive, he had told Huffington Post, “I don’t know, I was repeatedly told that it would release but haven’t heard anything from them.I have only happy memories of Drive because the money I made off that film was donated to the Kerala floods.”

"In off-record conversations, a Dharma executive joked that they don’t know how bad the film is because half of them haven’t bothered to see it," wrote Huffington Post in its article.

Karan Johar and actress Alia Bhatt are being accused of speaking dismissively of Sushant on an episode of chat show Koffee With Karan. The outrage is also based on reports that Karan Johar and other renowned production houses boycotted Sushant In a tweet, politician Sanjay Nirupam alleged that Sushant lost seven projects he had signed after his 2019 hit Chhichhore.

छिछोरे हिट होने के बाद #सुशांत_सिंह_राजपूत ने सात फिल्में साइन की थी।

छह महीने में उसके हाथ से सारी फिल्में निकल गई थीं।क्यों ?

फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री की निष्ठुरता एक अलग लेवल पर काम करती है।

इसी निष्ठुरता ने एक प्रतिभावान कलाकार को मार डाला।

सुशांत को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!#RIPSushant — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 14, 2020

Well who knew #AliaBhatt would manage to act via twitter too?

When asked about Sushant on koffee with karan she said "sushant who" then she and #KaranJohar followed it by joking about him .

Hypocrites and insensitive to THE CORE. Be a smart audience. Do not watch his movies. pic.twitter.com/ahADsLKTgU — EurusJr. (@Eurus_jr) June 14, 2020

Aren't you the same woman who was asked a question about Sushant and you said Sushant Singh Rajput who? And then you and Karan Johar went on to make fun of him because he worked as a TV actor. https://t.co/2OTnL1cgyr — Phoolwali 🌷 (@Gulmohar__) June 14, 2020

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also wrote in a tweet, “While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too.”

While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 15, 2020

Throwback clip of Koffee With Karan episode featuring Sonam Kapoor on the couch was also circulated widely. This was in response to her tweet in which she wrote: "Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited."

An excerpt from actor Ayushmann Khurrana's book has also been going viral in which the actor writes how he was told by Dharma that they "only work with stars." Reportedly, both KJo and Alia Bhatt have lost their Twitter followers in the last few days.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage