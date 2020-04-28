Five throwback pictures shared by Karan Johar on Instagram which are pure gold

Throwback moments from Karan Johar's Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar is an Instagram star. KJo is pro at his Insta game. From giving a glimpse into his personal life to flaunting his sartorial choice, Karan Johar knows how to slay it on social media. The filmmaker is currently spending his lockdown with kids-Roohi and Yash and mother Hiroo Johar. His #LockdownWithJohars videos, in which he is seen having fun banter with his kids and mom are loved by netizens. Whether it is his #Toodles video from IGT sets or from his home, we just can't have enough of KJo's sass.

If you scroll down his Instagram handle, you might find some precious moments from the film industry. From sharing throwback pics with Shah Rukh Khan to giving a glimpse of his moments with dad Yash Johar, here are some golden throwback moments shared by KJo which his fans will always cherish.

The Sangeet Moment

"Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor ‘s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday," captioned Karan while sharing the photo.

Some more SRK moments

Wishing Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk.... Am not sure words are the best way to describe certain relationships...specially those that have such powerful silences...you have always been such a tremendous influence in my life! Like the best preacher teacher I have had the honour of calling my family...my journey with you will always be the best phase of my career and life and there is still so much more to come...thank you for being you...thank you for always being there for mom and me and now our little ones...thank you for being my fathers best friend and my older brother for life!!! I love you more than you will ever know."

Introducing Wake Up Sid director Ayan Mukerji to Instagram, the Dharma Productions honcho shared a picture, saying: "He was a baby when he joined us at @dharmamovies ! He still is ....but a baby with a vision! I hope his dreams come true and his thoughts connect and resonate deeply with all of you! Please welcome the boy who never stopped dreaming AYAN MUKERJI on Instagram as @boy_dreaming #BRAHMASTRA".





A rare pic

He once shared a picture of his late father with Raj Kapoor, Sadhana, Anand Bakshi, RK Nayyar and Rajendra Kumar.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByZd-_LJL_h/?igshid=25kjeb8db9yb



The Johars

"He taught me the strength of goodness... .the overemphasis on success and even the positives of failure.... I miss seeing him but I talk to him everyday! He is my morning prayer," Karan captioned a picture with his late father Yash Johar on Instagram.

A couple of days back, the filmmaker shared a viral video titled 'Thank You Celebrities' which subtly states that the real heroes are the celebrities. The viral clip featured Ellen DeGeneres and Amanda Byrnes treating the lockdown as a vacation. Shared by screenwriter Aniruddha Guha, the caption read: "The only #Covid_19 video that matters, about the only people who matter: Celebrities. #ThankYouCelebrities."

The only #Covid_19 video that matters, about the only people who matter: Celebrities. #ThankYouCelebrities

Alongside the video, Karan wrote: "This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!"

This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!

