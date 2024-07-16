Karan Johar's 'Kill' to be remade in South, who will play the lead though?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kill will be remade in South soon

The success of Karan Hohar's 'Kill' has given another green signal to the waning influence of stars in Hindi cinema. The audience now likes stories that are offbeat. 'Kill', which was released without any big star and any big noise, won the ground in the first 10 days of its release. The makers of the film have earned more money from the business of the film abroad than the money it has earned at the domestic box office. Chad Stahelski, director of the action thriller film franchise 'John Wick', which is very popular among the youth, and Karan Johar are going to make a Hollywood version of this film together. And now there is news that a South cinema version of the film is also going to be made soon.

Kill's box office report

Made at a cost of about Rs 20 crore, the film 'Kill' saw a jump of about 72 per cent in its collection on the second day of its release. The film, which opened with Rs 1.25 crore, earned Rs 2.15 crore on the second day i.e. Saturday and Rs 2.70 crore on Sunday, earning more than Rs 6 crore in the first weekend itself. After this, the film did not earn less than Rs 1 crore on any day of the entire week and in the first week itself, the film managed to earn more than Rs 11 crore. By the 11th day of its release i.e. the second Monday, the film has earned about Rs 15.5 crore at the domestic box office.

The South version of Kill will be remade

According to the information, two famous South stars Sudheer Babu and Kiran Abbavaram have recently contacted the producer of the film 'Kill', Karan Johar, to buy its South remake rights. But, Karan Johar is said to be in the mood to make its South remake himself. Karan Johar has been desperate to establish his company Dharma Productions in South India for a long time. He was also associated with the superhit films 'Bahubali' and 'RRR'. He has produced the film 'Liger' with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Sources close to Dharma Productions have revealed that a team of the Karan Johar's company has become active in preparing for the release of the South remake of the film 'Kill' simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The search is on for two such actors who are recognised by the audience there, but their value has not yet increased like big stars. While the film is the story of three hours of Rajdhani Express leaving from Ranchi before reaching Mughalsarai station, in its South remake its geographical conditions will be changed according to that place.

