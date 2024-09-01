Emergency postponed: Kangana Ranaut's movie not to release on September 6 as it awaits censor certificate

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency postponed

Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Mandi and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been vigorously promoting her upcoming film Emergency at all given opportunities. However, seems like now the actor will have to stop the promotions to resume them some time back. Latest reports claim that the Emergency may have been postponed. The delay was most likely caused by film-related concerns. Moreover, on August 31, the Punjab and Haryana High Court heard a complaint filed by Gurinder Singh and Jagmohan Singh.These Mohali citizens urged that Emergency's censor certificate, awarded by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), be removed. They also stated that the film should be examined by prominent Sikh figures before its release in theatres.

Moreover, Bathinda's MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has also said that Kangana's film Emergency must be reviewed by SGPC before its worldwide release. During a media interaction in Amritsar Harsimrat said, ''I haven’t seen the film, but if any party fought the biggest struggle during the Emergency, it was the Shiromani Akali Dal. The late Parkash Singh Badal was the first to lead the movement and get arrested along with others.''

In the latest report, Bollywood Hungama has stated that the CBFC approved the film's changes, although certification is still being considered. According to reports, Assistant Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, who represented the CBFC, told the court, "It (the certification) has not been provided as of yet. It shall be awarded following the laws and regulations applicable in this circumstance. If somebody has a complaint, it can be sent to the board."

For the unversed, the film Emergency is based on the Emergency imposed in the country by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana will be seen in the lead role in the film. The film is also directed by the actress herself. Apart from Kangana, Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and Milind Soman will also be seen in this film. Kangana was last seen in the film Tejas. Now it remains to see when the makers will be able to clear their film from the certification board and bring it to the big screens.

