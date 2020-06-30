Kangana Ranaut 'needs no KJO to reach people': Actress' team lashes out at Swara Bhasker

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Swara Bhasker had defended Karan Johar in the nepotism row with a tweet.

Kangana Ranaut's team took to Twitter to accuse actress Swara Bhasker of flattering filmmaker Karan Johar by defending him in the ongoing nepotism debate. The Kangana Ranaut's team added that the Queen actress graced talk show Koffee With Karan after many requests and she needs no one's suport to reach people.

“Swara while doing chaploosi (excessive flattery) pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people,” Kangana’s team said on Twitter.

Swara while doing chaploosi pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people 🙏 https://t.co/4mHO7lc1mv — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 29, 2020

Earlier, Swara defended Karan in the nepotism row with a tweet, saying: “Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve.”

Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve. https://t.co/XhEW5mBL7f — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 27, 2020

Before that, Swara had defended Karan and Alia Bhatt following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!” Swara tweeted.

“Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy,” she added.

Image Source : TWITTER Swara Bhasker defended Alia Bhatta and Karan Johar on Twitter.

Image Source : TWITTER Swara Bhasker added Sushant Singh Rajput didn't leave behind any suicide note.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

