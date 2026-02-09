When Kangana Ranaut opened up about flirting with Akshaye Khanna, here's how Dhurandhar actor responded A video is going viral online, where Kangana Ranaut revealed that she once tried to flirt with Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna. Her arch rival Karan Johar along with Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt can also be spotted in the video.

One of Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut's throwback video has become the latest buzz on social media. In the video, she talks about how she once tried to flirt with her then co-actor Akshaye Khanna. The video is from director-producer Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, where the actors were seen interacting with him. Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are also present in the video with Kangana Ranaut. But what's funny is Dhurandhar's star reaction to Kangana's flirting.

What goes Kangana say in the video?

The video begins with Karan Johar asking Kangana Ranaut if she had ever endeavored to flirt with someone and failed to gather any response. To this, the actress promptly replied, 'Yes, Akshaye Khanna.' This left Karan Johar and Sanjay Dutt startled. Both of them requested her to reveal the reason for this. It was then that Kangana said, 'I first made an attempt to converse with him, and I also started flirting with him. Nevertheless, he never spoke to me. He never speaks; he never talks to anyone.'

However, she did point out that Akshaye Khanna talks to Anil Kapoor. He said, 'Yes. He is younger brother to me'. This video has gone viral online and people cannot contain but laugh at it.

Akshaye Khanna is on a roll with Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna was last seen in Aditya Dhar's spy-thriller Dhurandhar, where he has shared screen space with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan as Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait. The film has released as an all-time blockbuster and has gone past Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office in India and crossed Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

He is now all geared up to make his Telugu debut with the PVCU film Mahakali. The film is by Puja Kolluru and Akshaye will be essaying the role of Shukracharya, a very new and big chapter in his career. The tentative date of release is not yet announced, but the expectations are already running high.

He will also be seen in the Netflix courtroom drama Ikka with Sunny Deol. Both are reuniting 29 years after Border.