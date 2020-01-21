Kangana Ranaut on controversial Chhapaak TikTok challenge: Deepika should apologise

Kangana Ranaut opens up on controversial Chhapaak TikTok challenge

Deepika Padukone made her debut on TikTok during promotions of Chhapaak. In no time, her TikTok videos garnered million of views. However, one of her video triggered controversy and netizens started slamming Deepika for her 'insensitivity'.

Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted on the same. The actress said that her sister Rangoli Chandel, who is an acid attack survivor got upset with the video. She said Deepika must apologise as there is no harm in doing that. Everyone makes mistakes, she added.

"My sister was very hurt with that video. I am sure Deepika must have an explanation for that why and how, what circumstances, because sometimes marketing teams plan things in a way and we don’t have time to go exactly into the depths of that. But people who are hurt with this, like my sister, must be apologised to and it's not a make-up look and nobody should try and achieve it with make-up products. That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that. We all make mistakes, don’t we. We are all humans, but what is important is that you redeem yourself and apologise,'' Kangana told indiatoday.in.

For those unversed, in the video, Deepika throws challenge to a TikTok user who goes by the name @faby_makeupartist to recreate her three favourite looks. "I want to challenge Faby with three of my most favourite looks," the actress tells the user, who then goes on to recreate Deepika's Om Shanti Om, Piku and Chhapaak looks.

In the 39-second video, Faby rapidly creates all three looks on herself, with peppy music in the background.

Deepika was perhaps trying to convey that these three roles are close to her heart. Unfortunately, this didn't go down well with the netizens who began criticising the actress.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"And just when we thought that @deepikapadukone couldn’t mock Lakshmi anymore through her PR stunts in JNU she comes up with tick tok challenge on acid attack victims. Gross." read a tweet.

Honestly expected @deepikapadukone who has been through her own mental breakdowns to be more sensitive. But clearly..no.

''No @deepikapadukone.This promo isn't cool or cute. It's insensitive & ghastly. The movie wasn't about you & your make up. It was about a woman scarred for life.And victims like her,whose marks can't be wiped off,unlike your make up. You lost the plot,alas,'' wrote a Twitter user.

''So “Acid Attacked Face” has now become challenge now. This is the worst kind of a promotion by @deepikapadukone. Shame on you,'' wrote a user.

On a related note, Panga, directed by Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari is scheduled to hit the screens on January 24.