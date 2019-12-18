Kangana Ranaut announces Panga trailer launch date with an inspiring poem

Panga has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Actress Kangana Ranaut and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari took to social media to announce the trailer release date of their upcoming venture Panga. The much-awaited trailer of the sports drama will release on 23rd of December. The actor-director duo announced the date alongside an inspiring poem. The social media team of the actress posted it with the caption, ''#Panga lene wale kabhi haar nahi maante aur karke dikhate hai. Let's be a part of this #Panga on 23rd December!''

The movie which is set in a small-town and revolves around kabaddi has Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha in important roles. Kangana is playing a sportsperson in the movie.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director, is known for her heartland stories. Her earlier two movies- Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata were critically acclaimed.

Panga is set to hit the screens on January 24, 2020.