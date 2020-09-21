Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHNABRAHAM John Abraham starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2' locks Eid 2021 release

Makers of John Abraham-starrer "Satyameva Jayate 2" on Monday announced that the action-drama will release theatrically on May 12, 2021. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the Milap Zaveri-directed film is a sequel to the 2018 hit. It also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. Zaveri said Eid is the perfect occasion to release the film as "Satyameva Jayate 2" is a celebration of "action, music, dialoguebaazi, patriotism and heroism."

"With Bhushan sir, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani backing me once again, I can promise next year on May 12 we will do our best to deliver a festive bonanza for all audiences," the director said in a statement.

The film is a departure from its original Mumbai setting and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow. Zaveri said the decision to change shooting location to Lucknow gave the team a chance to make it "more massy" with a larger canvas.

"Visually also Lucknow adds to the scale and grandeur. The action of this film is gonna be ten times more dynamic, heroic and powerful," he added.

Filmmaker-producer Nikkhil Advani said the success of "Satyameva Jayate" has encouraged them to make the sequel bigger and better.

"The love shown by fans to the first installment in this franchise has encouraged us to create a bigger, more exciting experience, presenting John Abraham as never seen before. We are hopeful that prevailing circumstances will improve and pave the way for us to reach our audience in theatres once again."

Kumar said with "Satyameva Jayate 2", the team is aware of the responsibility to deliver.

“Milap has written a mind-blowing script which is massy, that will have fabulous songs and will connect with the audiences and John will don a never seen before look. We are coming to the theatres on Eid next year which makes it even more festive," Kumar added.

