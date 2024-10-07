Jigra title track out now, Vedang Raina flaunts his singing skills in Alia Bhatt starrer's third single

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jigra title track by Vedang Raina is out now

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's film Jigra is gearing up for its release. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in igniting more heat for the film. In this series now a new song from the film has been released. Titled Jigra title track has been released with its powerful beats and motivational lyrics. The song perfectly captures the essence of the movie. Raina has provided his voice to the song composed by Achint. Just like Jigra's other songs, the lyrics for the title track have also been penned down by Masaan fame Varun Grover.

It is significant to note that this song is the fourth song from Jigra. Earlier songs like 'Tenu Sang Rakhna' by Arjit Singh, 'Chal Kudiye' by Diljit Dosanjh, and 'Phoolon Ka Taron' ka by Vedang Raina have been released.

Title track inspires inner motivation

The song talks about emotional strength, and the repetition of 'jigra ho' talks about the need for inner power and strength. Also, the lyrics and beat can encourage listeners. The song can pump you up to deal with any challenges. Lyrics like, 'Darna Hi Kya' talk about the fearless way to win over difficulties. Jigra's title track has the intense importance of believing in oneself; it encourages listeners to rise above external or societal judgments and take bold actions by believing in themselves. The tone of the song is motivating, urging individuals to prepare and actively pursue their goals without hesitation.

Watch the song here:

About the film

Jigra, an upcoming thriller film directed by Vasan Bala, features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in lead roles. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soumen Mishra under the banners of Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2024. In the film, Alia portrays elder sister Satya Anand, a young lady who fights to save her brother Ankur Anand from a foreign prison where he is being tortured.

Talking about the filmmaker, with the crime thriller 'Peddlers', Bala made his directorial debut in 2012 and was nominated for a Cannes Golden Camera Award. He has written dialogue for 'Rukh' (2017) and 'The Lunchbox' (2013). He released the movie 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in 2019.

Also Read: Abir Gulaal: Fawad Khan makes Bollywood comeback after 8 years, stars shooting with Vaani Kapoor in London