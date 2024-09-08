Jigra teaser-trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce sibling leaves no stone unturned to save her brother | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Jigra will release in cinemas on October 11, 2024.

Teaser-trailer of Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra, also starring Vedang Raina, is finally out. Ahead of the trailer-teaser release, Alia Bhatt along with the makers of the film have been sharing several posters of Jigra over the past few days, building up the excitement. Vedang and Alia are playing brother and sisters in Jigra. The trailer begins with Alia's character talking about her messed up life since childhood where she is seen mentioning that God took her mother, father committed suicide and distant relatives gave them shelter and made they pay a heavy price for it. While talking about her condition, she is also seen tear-eyed.

Watch the teaser trailer of Jigra:

Backed by Dharma Productions, the Hindi movie is slated to be released on October 11. In the teaser trailer, Alia is seen going to great lengths to free her brother, played by Raina, who is behind bars. Vasan Bala, who is known for films such as Monica, O My Darling and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, thanked his collaborators in an Instagram post.

''Made this with people who were there from the beginning, who knew me more than me and then met people who had more faith me than I have in myself. I don't know how to show but it is what it is…only Love and Gratitude. Ulti ginti shuru! In cinemas 11th October" the filmmaker wrote.

Alia is not only headlining Jigra but she has also co-produced the film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film was previously scheduled to be released on September 27 but now will hit the big screens on October 11, 2024.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh embrace parenthood, welcome baby girl on auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi