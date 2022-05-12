Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Where to Watch Ranveer Singh starrer, Trailer, Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh returns to the big screen with the Yash Raj Production, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film which marks the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar, hit theaters on May 13 (Friday). Ranveer is seen playing the role of a Gujarati boy, Jayeshbhai, who is quick-witted and has his heart in the right place. The social comedy was certified U/A by the CBFC with an approved runtime of 2 hour and 4 minutes. The movie also features 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey.

The upcoming social comedy is backed by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma and revolves around Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai, the son of a village head who is under pressure from the family to produce a male heir. Things come to a head when his family gets to know the gender of his unborn child and decides to terminate the pregnancy, forcing the mild-mannered Jayeshbhai to finally step up.

Talking about the film, Ranveer had said the aim of the film is to tackle serious issues like female infanticide, domestic violence, and other issues but the rendition is comedic. If you are excited to watch Jayeshbhai Jordaar, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc.

What is Jayeshbhai Jordaar's release date?

May 13

Who is the director of Ranveer Singh starrer?

The comedy-drama is written and directed by Divyang Thakkar

What is the star cast of Jayeshbhai Jordaar?

Ranveer Singh as Jayeshbhai Patel

Shalini Pandey as Mudra Patel, Jayesh's wife

Boman Irani as Ramlal Patel, Jayesh's father

Ratna Pathak Shah as Anuradha Patel, Jayesh's mother

Jia Vaidya as Nisha Patel

Samay Raj Thakkar as Suresh Desai

Ragi Jani

Where to book Jayeshbhai Jordaar's movie tickets?

Excited for the film? All the moviegoers can book Ranveer Singh's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the music director of Jayeshbhai Jordaar?

The film music is composed by Vishal–Shekhar and written by Kumaar, Jaideep Sahni, Vishal Dadlani and Vayu.

Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Watch Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer here: