Jaya Bachchan birthday special: Here's how Abhimaan actors fell in love and became Bollywood's power couple

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 77th birthday today, April 9, 2025. The veteran actor, who got married to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in 1973, needs no introduction. The couple has been married for over 50 years now. But did you know how Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan met? Today, we will tell you how Abhimaan actors met and then decided to get married.

How do Abhimaan actors meet?

Jaya met Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 1971's film Guddi and their love story started in the early 1970s. In an interview, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor said, 'I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan's son. I fell in love with him very soon.' For the unversed, Jaya was born on April 9, 1948, as Jaya Bhaduri started her acting debut with the film, 'Guddi', in 1971. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the film also stars Dharmendra and Sumita Sanyal alongside Jaya in the lead roles.

Talking about their love story, Amitabh Bachchan reportedly fell in love with Jaya while working together on the film 1973's Ek Nazar. The romantic drama shows the complexness of love, ambition and sacrifice. This film was directed by BR Ishara and also stars Nadira, Tarun Bose, Manmohan, Asit Kumar Sen and Rashid Khan in lead roles. Amitabh once shared in one of his blogs that he planned to go to London with Jaya for the Zanjeer's success. But his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan insisted that if he wants to go to the trip with her, you have to marry her. After this, the Sholay actor decided to get married a day before the trip. That's how Amitabh and Jaya got married.

Jaya Bachchan's work front

In her acting career, the veteran actor has given several blockbuster hits including Jawani Diwani, Anamika, Abhimaan, Uphaar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Bawarchi and Zanjeer. The actor was last seen in Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani. This Karan Johar directorial features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Aap Ke Liye Hum directed by Revathy S Varma. The makers haven't announced the release date yet. The star cast of this film includes Raveena Tandon, Mithun Chakraborty and Ayesha Takia.

