Jawaani Jaaneman's Gallan Kardi out. Saif, Alaya F and Tabu go 'Oh Ho' in Jazzy B style

Jawaani Jaaneman's first song Gallan Kardi out.

If we talk about Bollywood songs, 2020 seems to be no different from the last year. It has been just 15 days and we already have three rehashed versions of popular songs. Gallan Kardi of Jawaani Jaaneman is the remix of Jazzy B's 2004 song Jine Mera Dil Luteya, which still rules the party tracks.

Sung by Jazzy B and Jyotica Tangri, the music is composed by Prem and Hardeep. Lyrics of the song are by Preet Harpal and Mumzy Stranger. Alaya F shared the song on her Instagram with the caption, ''A classic, with a twist Get ready for OH HO!! #GallanKardi''.

Alaya looks gorgeous in the yellow thigh-high slit dress in the song while Tabu is at her charming best. After playing the intense character of naga sadhu in Laal Kaptaan, Saif will be seen in a casanova character in the upcoming film. Is any role this actor can't play? Undoubtedly, one of the underrated actors of Bollywood.

Check out the track below:

Jawaani Jaaneman directed by Nitin Kakkar is slated to release of January 31. The movie marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala. It also stars Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait.

Jawaani Jaaneman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Saif Ali Khan, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jay Shewakramani.

Watch Jawaani Jaaneman trailer below: