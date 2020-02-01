Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F’s rom-com witnesses dull start

Image Source : TWITTER Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 1

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer romantic-comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman witnessed a dull start at the box office on its opening day. The film hit the theaters on January 31st and was expected to rake in Rs 5-6 crores on Day 1 but managed to collect Rs 2 crore approx. according to Box Office India. The film had quite a buzz among the viewers with Saif Ali Khan returning into a comedy zone after his back to back serious characters like in Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Also, the film introduced Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F. to the viewers.

Jawaani Jaaneman, directed by Nitin Kakkar, is about an immature, party-loving guy Jazz (Saif Ali Khan) who refuses to grow up, and needs a 21-year-old daughter (Alaya F) out of wedlock to make him come to terms with his reality. The film has made an impression on the viewers with its trailer. The peppy songs and one-liners had left the viewers excited, which can benefit Jawaani Jaaneman’s box office collection over the weekend.

Also, Saif Ali Khan and actress Tabu have reunited on the big screen after 20 years. The duo was last seen together in Hum Sath Sath Hain in 1999.

Reacting to sharing screen space after 2 decades with Saif, Tabu earlier told an entertainment portal, "This is a different film and it's amazing to work with Saif after so many years. We did Biwi No. 1, but we didn't have any scenes together. Saif has a great sense of humour and I was looking forward to doing this kind of film with him."

On a related note, Jawaani Jaaneman is set for a tough challenge at the box office with films like Panga, Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji taking in a good share of business. Even though Tanhaji released early on January 10th, it has been raking in good money at the box office till now. The period drama also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

