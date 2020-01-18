Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall's Jai Mummy Di leaked online

Jai Mummy Di

Actors Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall starrer Jai Mummy Di got leaked within 24 hours of its release. This is the latest movie to become victim of piracy. The movie also features Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. Before this Pati, Patni Aur Woh was leaked by infamous Tamilrockers.

Navjot Gulati directorial is about the conflicting dynamics between Sonnalli and Sunny's on-screen mothers. How the hostility between the two mothers affects both the families forms the story of the film.

There was no hype about the film ahead of the release. Even there were no aggressive promotional events that caused less awareness about the film. As per Koimoi.com, Jai Mummy Di's collection remained under the Rs. 0.50 crores mark.

Jai Mummy Di failed to impress audience and critics alike and with the movie being leaked online, the chances of good box office performance are bleak