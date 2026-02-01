Did you know Jackie Shroff was born to a Gujarati father and a Turkish mother? Veteran actor Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 69th birthday on February 1, 2026. On his special day, let us tell you an interesting fact about him that he was born to a Gujarati father and a Turkish mother. In an old interview, he revealed how his parents fell in love. Read for more details.

Veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is known for living a simple and down-to-earth life, despite his fame. Born on February 1, 1957, Jackie Shroff is turning 69 this year. He has given several hits throughout his acting career and remains active in films. He was recently seen in the film Tu Meri Main Tera alongside Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan.

On his 69th birthday, let us telll you about an interesting fact about Jackie Shroff that you might not know. He comes from a Gujarati-speaking Shroff family, but did you know he was born to a Gujarati father and a Turkish mother? Read further for more details.

Jackie Shroff was born to a Gujarati father and a Turkish mother

In a interview with Lehren Retro, Jackie Shroff opened up about his family, his Gujarati father and Turkish mother. When asked, "You're the product of a Gujarati gentleman, Kakubhai Shroff, and a Turkish lady, Rita. How did they meet?” Jackie Shroff replied, "I have no idea, but somehow they met. Maybe she (my mom) wanted to sell something to my dad. My mom came from there and had a lot of things, and that was the only way they could've met. Maybe it was a rice pearl or some shawl, and my dad must've been the buyer. I feel that's how they fell in love."

When asked, "You never hid the fact that you used to live in a chawl and shared a washroom with others. You've always been open about your background," Jackie said, "There was no need to hide it. It was so clear. People liked what I was, and that's what they liked watching."

In the same conversation, when he was asked about how he feels turning 66, "What are your real thoughts as you turn 66?" Jackie Shroff responded, "Nothing. No thought. Live for the day. Wake up in the morning, check your nasal passage, breathe properly, sneeze out a little if you can, breathe out a little, and just feel happy that there are aches and pains, which everyone has. But you bear them, and it becomes a sweet pain. That's your birthday, that’s your day, the start of the day. Just keep going on."

Jackie Shroff's work front

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the gangster drama film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor.

The film is slated to be released on December 24, 2026, a day before Christmas.

