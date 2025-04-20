Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda's action thriller moves towards Rs 70 crore mark Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's starrer Jaat inches towards the Rs 70 crore mark. Read more to know its box office collection on day 10 here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who made a comeback with his action thriller film Jaat after the big success of 2023's Gadar 2, is set to cross the Rs 70 crore mark at the Indian box office. Besides Sunny Deol, Gopichand Malineni's directorial also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra and Urvashi Rautela in the lead roles. The film hit the big screens on April 10, 2025, and the action-thriller managed to earn Rs 3.75 crore on its day 10 of release.

Jaat set to cross Rs 70 crore mark

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's starrer inches towards the Rs 70 crore mark as the total earnings of the film stand at Rs 69.40 crore after ten days of its theatrical release. In terms of occupancy rate, Jaat had an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.77% on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Jaat's box office collection after Kesari Chapter 2 release

Sunny Deol's action-thriller film witnessed a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 on April 18. Gopichand Malineni's film saw a dip in its earnings and earned Rs 4 crore on the ninth day, clashing with Kesari Chapter 2. On the other hand, Karan Singh Tyagi's historical courtroom drama minted Rs 7.75 crores on its first day.

Makers announces Jaat 2

Within a week of its release, Mythri Movie Makers took to the official X handle and announced the sequel of Sunny Deol's action-packed film Jaat, titled Jaat 2. In the post, the makers wrote, 'JAAT is not resting after making a splash at the box office. He is on a new mission. This time, the MASS FEAST will be bigger, bolder and wilder #JAAT2 starring action superstar Sunny Deol.'

It is significant to note that the second instalment of Jaat will have Sunny Deol in the main cast, as mentioned in the post. However, the makers haven't revealed the names of the rest of the cast members yet.

For the unversed, Sunny Deol's Jaat film also features Mukkabaz fame Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Prithviraj, Murli Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Nidhhi Agerwal and Upendra Limaye in key supporting roles.

