International Literacy Day: Bollywood movies that secretly doubled as literacy lessons On the occasion of International Literacy Day 2025, let's have a look at 6 Bollywood films that carry secret literacy lessons.

New Delhi:

Literacy! One of our birthrights is what moulds us. It not only develops our mindset but also broadens the scope of improvement as well. Maybe that's why International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8 with an aim to highlight the importance of literacy to individuals, communities, and societies.

On this occasion, we bring to you a list of films that give us literacy lessons, but in such a subtle way that these films teach something new every time you watch them.

Here's a look at a few notable examples:

Black (2005)

Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherji's movie highlights the transformative power of education and the bond between a teacher and a deaf and blind student. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial also talks about the dedication required to overcome seemingly insurmountable barriers to literacy and communication.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Aamir Khan starrer sheds light on the challenges of dyslexia and learning differences, emphasising the importance of personalised teaching. It also highlights the fact that it is important to nurture a child's unique potential rather than focusing on academic shortcomings.

3 Idiots (2009)

Another Aamir Khan starrer in the list. Rajkumar Hirani's film critiques India's competitive education system and the pressures it places on students. 3 Idiots also advocates for learning through curiosity and critical thinking, contrasting the success of students motivated by passion with those who focus on memorisation for grades.

English Vinglish (2012)

Through the story of a homemaker, played by Sridevi, English Vinglish illustrates the journey of learning a new language to build self-confidence and overcome personal limitations.

Super 30 (2019)

Hrithik Roshan starrer tells the true story of mathematician Anand Kumar, who helps underprivileged students prepare for the IIT entrance exams. The movie not only emphasises education being the path to social upliftment, but also talks about empowerment for those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Chhichhore (2019)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others, address the academic pressures faced by students, encouraging them to cope with the stress of exams and focus on the process of learning and personal growth rather than just results.

Also Read: International Literacy Day: Not Kerala, this state has highest literacy rate, check list of other states