International Literacy Day: Not Kerala, this state has highest literacy rate, check list of other states

Aizawl:

International Literacy Day is observed globally on September 8, led by UNESCO, to promote education and address illiteracy. The theme for 2025 is ‘Promoting literacy in the digital era,’ highlighting the need to empower individuals in the digital revolution and ensure no one is left behind.

The International Literacy Day is observed as despite technological advances, millions of people across the world still lack basic reading and writing skills, making this occasion an important reminder of the global fight against illiteracy.

International Literacy Day: Theme for 2025

This year, UNESCO has officially announced the theme of the day, each year’s theme highlights contemporary challenges. For 2025, the theme is “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era." And the theme this year focuses on how literacy can bridge digital divides and empower communities in an era driven by artificial intelligence and technology.

International Literacy Day: Which state has highest literacy rate?

According to 2025 data, the Indian state with the highest literacy rate is Mizoram, with 98.2% literacy, surpassing Kerala. Kerala, a state often highlighted for its high literacy, now ranks third in some reports. This was announced in May 2025. This achievement surpasses the Ministry of Education's 95% benchmark for full literacy.

This northeastern state, which recorded a 91.33% literacy rate in the 2011 Census, has seen consistent improvement through sustained education campaigns and community-driven initiatives. This achievement positions Mizoram as a national leader in literacy, setting an example for others to follow.

Top 10 most literate states