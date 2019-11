Image Source : TWITTER IFFI 2019 LIVE Updates: Make way for megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan

The 50th edition of the prestigious International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) has started off with a bang. The event, which is being held in Goa, will see the attendance of 9,000 delegates and is being hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. IFFI is scheduled to screen over 200 films from 76 countries, including 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films as part of Indian Panorama.