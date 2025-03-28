Hrithik takes director's chair for 'Krrish 4' as Rakesh Roshan, Aditya Chopra join hands to produce Hrithik Roshan takes on directing duties for Krrish 4, marking a new chapter in the iconic franchise, with Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra joining forces as producers to create a cinematic masterpiece.

The excitement around Krrish 4 just hit a new high as it has been confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will not only reprise his iconic role as the superhero Krrish but will also step into the director's shoes for the very first time! This revelation has set Bollywood buzzing, as the Krrish franchise has long been a beloved series, making Hrithik Roshan one of India’s biggest stars. And now, this much-anticipated film will bring together two legendary producers—Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra—for the first time, creating an electric partnership that promises to deliver cinematic magic.

Hrithik Roshan's directorial debut with 'Krrish 4'

In a groundbreaking move, Hrithik will take on directorial responsibilities for Krrish 4, marking his debut behind the camera. Known for his magnetic screen presence and dedication to his craft, Hrithik’s foray into direction has generated huge excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. The news was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on March 28, 2025, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Taran tweeted, "BIGGG NEWS – IT'S OFFICIAL… RAKESH ROSHAN – ADITYA CHOPRA TO JOINTLY PRODUCE ‘KRRISH 4’… HRITHIK ROSHAN TURNS DIRECTOR… #HrithikRoshan turns director for #India’s biggest superhero franchise #Krrish4."

For fans, this is nothing short of a dream come true, as Hrithik, who has embodied the role of Krrish for over a decade, is now ready to shape the future of this iconic superhero universe. His involvement as a director adds an entirely new layer of excitement to the project, making Krrish 4 one of the most highly anticipated films in Indian cinema.

A dream team: Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra team up

Adding to the buzz is the collaboration between two of the industry’s most powerful figures—Rakesh Roshan, the visionary director and producer behind the Krrish franchise, and Aditya Chopra, the mastermind of Yash Raj Films, one of Bollywood’s most successful production houses. This dynamic duo will jointly produce Krrish 4, marking a historic collaboration that fans can’t wait to see unfold on the big screen.

This marks a fresh chapter for the Krrish series, which has always been known for its larger-than-life action, groundbreaking visuals, and Hrithik Roshan’s stellar performances. With such influential producers on board, expectations are sky-high, and the film is expected to take the superhero genre to new heights in Indian cinema.

The Krrish franchise, which began in 2006 with the first film, has become one of India’s most iconic and successful superhero series, blending family drama, superhero action, and larger-than-life spectacle. The first three films, including Krrish 2 (2013) and Krrish 3 (2015), cemented Hrithik Roshan’s status as a superstar, with groundbreaking action and emotional depth. Now, as Hrithik steps into the director’s chair for Krrish 4, expectations are at an all-time high. The film promises to deliver the signature thrilling action and emotional depth fans have come to love, while adding Hrithik’s creative vision as both actor and director. Produced by Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra, Krrish 4 is set to elevate the superhero genre in India and is poised to make a massive global impact, raising the bar for Indian cinema. Fans eagerly await Hrithik’s return—not only as the iconic Krrish but also as the creative force behind the camera.