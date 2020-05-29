Hrithik Roshan introduces cousin Pashmina to his fans. And we are awestruck

Image Source : HRITHIK ROSHAN/ INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan is quite excited about Pashmina's debut and is personally guiding and mentoring her.

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to introduce his cousin Pashmina Roshan to his fans. Reportedly, Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut, and ahead of it, the superstar had a few encouraging words for the newcomer. Sharing a heart-melting post for his doting sister, Hrithik wrote that " Films or not, you are a STAR!". The actor also mentioned that he feels lucky to have her in his life.

Hrithik's note for Pashmina reads: "You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family . We are lucky to have you and I’m sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It’s not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking , but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not, you are a STAR!".

Check out the Instagram post shared by Hrithik below:

For those unversed, Pashmina is a daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, who is Hrithik's uncle. She has a good theatre experience and has worked in a theatre production of "The Importance Of Being Earnest" by Jeff Goldberg. She has even completed a six-month course from Barry John's acting school in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Hrithik is quite excited about Pashmina's debut and is personally guiding and mentoring her.

