Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar’s film continues to rule, earns Rs 142 crore

Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy drama Housefull 4 has refused to slow down at the box office. In the first weekend itself, the film crossed Rs 50 crore mark and now after its first week, the film stands strong at Rs 142 crore as its net collection. The reincarnation comedy film earned Rs 13-13.50 on its Day 7 i.e. Thursday, according to Box Office India. This is a terrific total to put up on a weekday. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 has a lot of offer the masses in terms of star power and humour. This is no surprise that the film has set the BO on fire since Day 1.

Even though the film released with Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy’s Made In China, it managed to get a clean sweep. With Diwali holidays adding to its benefit, Akshay Kumar has delivered another above Rs 100 crore film. Housefull 4 also features Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday and Johnny Lever.

Not just in India, the film has minted good money in the international markets as well. The film earned $30,245 (249 Locs) on Thursday in USA.

Housefull 4 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The film was surrounded by a number of controversies which only added to the buzz. Though it received mixed reviews from the critics, the film has managed to force the fans to the theaters. According to the trade analysts, the film is expected to shine at the box office until the next big released. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala will hit the screens on November 8 which will prove to be a competition for Housefull 4.

