Tamil Rockers leak Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 and Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil online within hours of release

Tamilrockers leak Housefull 4 and Bigil

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 and Thalapatty Vijay's Bigil have been leaked online on the day of their release. The films which were much awaited Diwali releases of the year face piracy as notorious torrent website Tamilrockerz which is known to leaks films has listed the films on its website. Tamilrockerz is infamous for leaking films online as they release. The listing on the website shows the films have been leaked in HD quality and it could affect the prospects of the movies which were expecting to gain big during the Diwali weekend. The filmmakers haven't reacted to the news of their film being leaked online as yet

Housefull 4 which is the fourth installment of Akshay Kumar's Housefull franchise boast of a big star cast that includes the names of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. The film's trailer promises it to be a laugh riot with a story built around the premises of reincarnation. The film is expected to perform well at the box-office courtesy the big star cast and the Diwali weekend ahead.

In Bigil, Southern Superstar Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing a double role in the film. He will be essaying the role Michael aka Bigil a former football player turned women’s football coach and also portray the character of Rayappan, a local don. The film also stars Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Directed by Atlee Kumar, this is the third film where the actor-director duo is coming together.