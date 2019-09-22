Happy Daughters' Day: Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Shweta Bachchan share heart-melting posts

Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Shweta Bachchan share heart-melting posts for their daughters.

Daughter's Day is celebrated in India on fourth Sunday of September. This year, the special day which marks the celebration of a girl child is on September 22. Just like all of us, film stars too, are celebrating Daughters' Day with their precious little one. They even took to social media to express their love for their daughter.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to share a heart-warming video of her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. ''Happy Daughter's day my lil one...Sita Papa you are my most adorable, lovely, and naughty daughter ever! Love you forever! Shine bright always,'' he captioned it.

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar also wished her dear one with a short clip. ''Ur the shining light of my life !! Ur my little star which twinkles in my sky every sec...u make my world happy I love u like u could never imagine Happy daughters day my beautiful,'' she wrote.

Shweta Bachchan also shared a throwback picture with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. ''The level of drama has only risen over the years. Nonetheless #happydaughtersday I you Chee- zu (please return my t shirt),'' she captioned the photo in which the mother-daughter duo is twinning in white. It seems that it's Navya's birthday as we can see 'Happy Birthday' imprinted on colourful balloons.

Sharing a gorgeous photo of Navya, mom Shweta wrote, ''PSA- All non gnarly pictures are sponsored by *Friends For Navya Looking Glam''.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn wished her daughter Nysa with a throwback photo. ''Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so TODAY. #DaughtersDay,'' he captioned the photo in which the actor can be seen enjoying some pool time with his kids.

Ajay Devgn's actress wife Kajol also shared an old photo in which Nysa can be seen all cuddled up in her mumma's arms. ''You will always fit in my arms @nysadevgan #HappyDaughtersDay,'' she captioned the post.