Govinda and Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours debunked: Actor's wife breaks silence Sunita Ahuja dismisses divorce rumors, calling them baseless and misinterpreted. She clarifies that she and Govinda remain happily together despite living separately for practical reasons.

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have finally addressed the swirling rumours about their divorce, putting an end to the speculations that had taken over social media. Recent reports suggested that the couple, married for 37 years, was heading for separation, with claims that Sunita had sent a divorce notice to Govinda six months ago. However, Sunita has now dismissed all such reports, calling them baseless and fabricated.

In a viral video circulating on social media, Sunita strongly refuted any claims of separation, stating, “Nobody can come between Govinda and me.” She emphasised that her words had been misinterpreted and manipulated, leading to unnecessary controversy.

Govinda and Sunita are still together amid speculations

Speculation regarding the couple’s alleged separation started when reports surfaced that they had been living in separate houses. Sunita herself had previously mentioned that she had been celebrating her birthdays alone for the past 12 years, fueling further gossip about trouble in their marriage. However, she has now come forward to clarify the reason behind their living arrangements.

Sunita explained that when Govinda became active in politics, their house was frequently visited by party workers. As their daughter was growing up at the time, the couple decided to acquire a separate office space in a nearby building to maintain privacy at home. “If anyone in this world thinks they can separate Govinda and me, they are welcome to try,” she firmly stated.

Social media reacts to clarification

Following Sunita’s statement, fans of the Bollywood star have breathed a sigh of relief. Many took to social media to express their support for the couple, while others criticized the spread of misleading rumors. The viral video of Sunita’s clarification has now put an end to the ongoing speculations, reaffirming that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja remain happily together.