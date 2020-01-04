Emotional Karan Johar pens heartwarming note for team Good Newwz as it makes Rs 200 crore

Good Newwz is having a fantastic run at the box office. The movie, which stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani has set the cash registers ringing. Good Newwz is inching closer towards Rs 150 crore mark and Rs 200 crore worldwide. This success made producer Karan Johar pen a heartwarming note for the team.
Expressing his gratitude for the cast and crew of Good Newwz, KJo applauded director Raj Mehta along with writer Rishabh Sharma for their best efforts. The producer thanked Akshay for his faith in a debutant director and Bebo for pulling off the monologue like a pro. ''A huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can!,'' he wrote.
Good Newwz minted Rs 127.90 crore in Week 1. If trade analysts are to be believed, if it trends well on weekdays, the target of Rs 200 crore could be easily hit. Also, no major releases this week will boost the box office performance of the film.
Akshay and Diljit are elated with the kind of response their film is getting. In a statement, Akshay said, ''It's an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation''.
Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share a clip from the film. "भैंस की आँख Yeh Ho Kya Raha Hai Yahan Par...ALL ABOUT THE GOOD VIBES AROUND THE GLOBE!! #GoodNewwz soars at the worldwide box office!,'' he wrote.
