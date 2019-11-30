Golmaal FIVE script locked, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to be back again

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty to be back again with Golmaal FIVE

The hit actor-director duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are all set to collaborate again. Ajay and Rohit will start working on the fifth instalment of Golmaal franchise next year. Titled Golmaal FIVE, the script has been locked. Now, Ajay and Rohit are waiting to complete their ongoing projects and those lined-up before they kick-start this one.

Ajay told mid-day that he and Rohit are committed to begin working on Golmaal FIVE. Adding further he said, ''The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favourites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it's fun unlimited''.

Rohit confirmed that he will begin shooting for Golmaal FIVE after wrapping his production ventures. After Sooryavanshi, he is producing a movie directed by Farah Khan. Also, he will be launching his assistant directors.

For unversed, Rohit and Ajay have collaborated on 10 films so far. The first film of the franchise titled Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006. It featured Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in important roles. Post that Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again released. Last film of the comedy caper also had Tabu and Parineeti Chopra in important roles.

Meanwhile, Ajay is awaiting the release of his 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie which also stars Kajol is slated to release on January 10.