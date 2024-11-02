Gauri Khan shares first glimpse from Shah Rukh's birthday celebration with family | In Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GAURI KHAN Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with family

Gauri Khan, a renowned interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, treated fans on Saturday (November 2) to the first glimpse of King Khan's birthday celebrations in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri Khan shared the first inside picture of her husband and Bollywood superstar's 59th birthday bash with family. The picture, which was captioned with a heartfelt message, saw Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan clapping as Shah Rukh Khan cut his birthday cake.

Further, along with the celebration photo, Gauri Khan in her post also shared a throwback picture of her and Shah Rukh Khan where the two were seen having a conversation while being clicked by cameras.





Stars showered love on Shah Rukh Khan

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, several Bollywood actors extended birthday greetings to the king of romance. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Ananya Panday, and many other celebrities posted on their social media to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Farah Khan shared many old pictures with King Khan while captioning the same with “tons of happy memories and lots more to make.” Significantly, Katrina Kaif also kicked off the tributes to his 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star with a stunning image of SRK and called him one of a kind: “Nobody like you.”