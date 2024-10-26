From fear to friendship: Which bollywood star was Ananya Panday terrified of in school?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ananya Panday

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, friendships often blossom under the bright lights, but some beginnings are less than glamorous. Ananya Panday recently shared an endearing revelation about her school days with fellow actress Sara Ali Khan, shedding light on a surprising past marked by trepidation and the eventual blossoming of camaraderie. What started as a childhood fear transformed into a strong bond, illustrating that even in the glitzy realm of film, authentic connections often have humble and unexpected origins.

The two talented stars, who both attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, have come a long way since their early years, but Ananya’s memories of Sara are both amusing and relatable.

During a candid chat, Ananya admitted to being “terrified” of Sara back in school, primarily due to her outspoken nature. “She was like the myth"—Sara Ali Khan. I would actually hide from her because I was so scared,” Ananya confessed.

The age difference—Sara being three years older—only amplified her fears, as she recalled avoiding the same staircase as Sara to prevent any potential interactions.

Ananya explained that Sara’s bold and blunt personality was daunting. “If she was walking down a certain staircase, I would walk from the other staircase,” she recalled, emphasising Sara’s fearless way of expressing herself. “She would say anything; she was muhfat even then!” Ananya laughed, sharing that this forthrightness made her anxious that Sara might say something about her.

Interestingly, Ananya shared a charming anecdote about their time in a school play where she played a supporting role, holding Sara’s umbrella. “She didn’t even know my name and called me ‘ae girl’!” Ananya chuckled, reflecting on how Sara’s directness extended even to their interactions in drama class.

Despite the initial fears, the two have forged a strong friendship in the industry. Ananya noted how Sara welcomed her when she made her debut, often inviting her out for lunch and making efforts to bond. “She was very welcoming and always said, ‘Let’s go for lunch,’” Ananya said, revealing the warmth that has developed between them over the years.

Today, their friendship showcases a beautiful evolution from those schoolyard days of fear to a supportive bond in Bollywood. As Ananya continues to shine in projects like Call Me Bae and Sara gears up for her next film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, fans are excited to see what the future holds for these two promising stars.

Ananya’s reflections not only provide a glimpse into her past but also celebrate the unexpected friendships that can flourish even from the most intimidating beginnings.