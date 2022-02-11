Friday Releases: Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, Rajkummar Rao starrer Badhaai Do, Khiladi out today

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL TRAILERS Gehraiyaan, Badhaai Do, Khiladi, Death on the Nile out today

Friday, February 11, 2022, brings another pair of stellar performances by actors like Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar and others in Gehraiyaan and Badhaai Do. With Gehraiyaan being a story about Alisha Khanna who is at the most boring phase of her life and believes she has the worst of luck, her relationship has gone stale and others, Badhaai Do, a family entertainer, promises the comical ride of finding humour in unexpected place.

Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do, a franchise of Badhaai Ho, has brought actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together on the big screen for the first time. Badhaai Do promises the same comical ride of finding humour in unexpected places as Badhaai Ho. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, basically is about a twisted marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding their respective homosexualities. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, it boasts of an ensemble cast featuring actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead. After a delay due to COVID, the comedy-drama is finally up for a theatrical release today.

Gehraiyaan

After the intriguing trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan, the film is to release on Amazon Prime on February 11. The trailer of the relationship drama already grabbed many eyeballs. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the film is a modern-day urban take on relationships and their complexities. Deepika's Gehraiyaan features her Alisha who cheats on her partner, played by newcomer Dhairya Karwa. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles, Gehraiyaan is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shakun Batra.

Death on The Nile

Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh-starrer Death on the Nile is all set to release in India today. Based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name, the film is the sequel to the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express. The cast includes names such as five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbie, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other eminent actors.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti

Starring Divyenndu and Anupria Goenka, this social drama is set to release in cinema halls on February 11. It is directed by Faraz Haider. This comedy-drama revolves around the journey of two friends Ajay and Sameer who after facing setbacks in their engineering careers.

Khiladi

After a lot of anticipation, the makers of Telugu actor Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi announced the release date of the Hindi version of the film. Helmed by Ramesh Varma, the action-thriller will feature Teja in a completely different avatar. He will be seen playing a double role in the film. Khiladi also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles. It is produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios.