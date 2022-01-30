Filmmakers and their refreshing take on love in modern times

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Film posters

Indian Cinema enjoys playing with the concept of love. Over the years, filmmakers have come up with a different take on romance. Our screens have lit with passionate love sagas to nuanced love triangles to new-age digital romance. But as conventional as the subject is, our industry has seen some of the most beautiful, unconventional, and relatably extraordinary love stories by a few filmmakers. These master storytellers have given the audience cinematic gems that presented 'love' with a new lens.

Here's a listing of directors and their work below one must watch for a refreshing take!

Shoojit Sircar

While Shoojit Sircar has diverse filmography, his representation of love in October has a different fan base. The idea of slow and undefinable romance between two individuals was hauntingly beautiful.

Imtiaz Ali

Well, Imtiaz Ali has given many modern-age classic love stories. His bubbly tale of romance with Jab We Met and the intense saga of passion with Rockstar seems to top the list.

Vinil Mathew

Vinil Mathew discussed the nuances and messiness of love with both his projects. While Hasee Toh Phasee dived into many layers of human relationships, Haseen Dillruba took a pulpy route into small-town passion and infidelity.

Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra is making noise for his attempt to talk about infidelity in a relationship with Gehraiyaan. He also took an unconventional route with Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu when a love story ends with a friendship.

Abhishek Kapoor

From exploring unconventional stories in Rock On to winning the audience's hearts with Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, Abhishek Kapoor's films have shown love stories in quite an eccentric way. His most recently released Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a story of a man falling in love with a trans-woman.