Farhan Akhtar suffers from 'boxing injury' while shooting for 'Toofan'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has suffered a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming film "Toofan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2019 14:35 IST
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has suffered a hairline fracture while shooting for his upcoming film "Toofan", directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Farhan on Sunday shared a photograph of his X-Ray report Instagram.

"When nature plays Tetris and yup, that's my first legit boxing injury... A hairline fracture on the hamate (courtesy @kongkoul ????) found among the carpal bones of the hand #nopainnogain #ToofanInTheMaking #trophycollector #weareallthesameinside," he captioned the image.

Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for "Toofan" in which he will be seen playing a boxer. The two last collaborated for "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a biopic on legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

He also shared some sneak peeks from his prepping session for the movie:

