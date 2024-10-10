Enough of comedy, Rajkummar Rao talks about his action avatar in 'Malik'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao talks about his action avatar in 'Malik'

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao has given the most superhit film of Bollywood this year. His and Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Stree-2' has surprised everyone by earning more than 600 crores in India. For the unversed, 'Stree-2' is a horror comedy film which has made a bumper collection. Now Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are going to hit the theatres with another comedy-drama film, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. This film is going to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e. on Friday. Rajkummar Rao featured in four films this year, Srikant, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Stree 2 and tomorrow releasing Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. After entertaining the audiences with drama, romance, comedy and horror now the actor will be seen in an action film.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film

Rajkumar is busy promoting the film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' these days. In an exclusive chat with Aryaman Gautam of India TV, Rajkummar Rao opened up about his action film 'Malik'. This film is directed by director Pulkit, who recently made a film named 'Bhakshak'. The OTT film was highly praised by the critics and audience, both. Recently, the makers of the film shared, the poster of Malik. Have a look at it here:

Rajkummar Rao's Action avatar

Now Rajkumar Rao is ready to show strong action in his upcoming film Malik. 'I am doing action in my upcoming film Malik. Hope people will like this film too,' said the actor. He even said that his current dense bearded look is for his upcoming film Malik. According to IMDb, '12th Fail' actress 'Medha Shankar' will be seen in the lead role with Rajkumar Rao in this film by director Pulkit.

Rajkummar Rao's film career

Rajkummar Rao, who started his career in the year 2010 with the film 'LSD', got recognition with films like Ragini MMS and Gangs of Wasseypur. After these films, Rajkummar won the National Award for the 2013 film Shahid. From here his luck turned and now he is counted among the top heroes of Bollywood. This year, he gave Bollywood's highest-grossing film has been 'Stree-2'.

Watch the full interview here:

Also Read: Ratan Tata Favourite Films: Hollywood enthusiast who loved these 3 movies the most