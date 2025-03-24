Emraan Hashmi Birthday Special: Films that broke serial kisser image, know about his lesser known facts Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is celebrating his 46th birthday today. Let's know some lesser-known facts related to the actor's life on this special occasion.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, known for his romantic image in Bollywood, is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The actor who started his film career in 2003, has given many hit films in his two decades-long career. Born on March 24, 1979 in a Muslim family, Emraan has worked in many hit films like 'Murder', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', but he is known as a serial kisser in the industry. Today, on the special occasion of his birthday, we are going to tell you some unheard stories related to his life.

Did you know Emraan did not want to become an actor?

Emraan Hashmi, who has played every role with perfection on screen, also did many action films to overcome his romantic image. He also played these roles very well, but do you know that this powerful actor never wanted to step into this colourful world of acting? He came into this field suddenly. At an early age, he started learning the things and work of the world of cinema.

Emraan was afraid of facing the camera

Emraan Hashmi, who has appeared in front of the camera thousands of times, was once very afraid of the camera. During a conversation, Imran said, 'I was very afraid of facing the camera.' However, despite his fear, the actor had worked in many ads as a child artist, but he had the fear of being judged by people. Due to this fear, he was forced to think whether the world of acting was made for him or not.

Emraan was removed from his first film

Emraan started his career in Bollywood with 'Footpath' in the year 2003. However, his fans would not know that he was going to enter the world of acting in 2001 with a film named 'Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar', but he was removed from this film by the makers. The reason was Emraan's bad behaviour and bad acting. After being removed from the film, he decided to become an actor in anger and after two years he got a chance to spread the magic of his acting on the big screen, but he did not get love from the audience and his debut film 'Footpath' flopped. This was the reason that after the film flopped, he changed the spelling of his name from Imran to Emraan.

The series of hit films

Emraan had to take 40 takes to do a scene in his first film. After doing a flop film, Imran Hashmi hit the jackpot. After this, he made a series of hit films like 'Murder', 'Zahar', 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Gangster' and 'Awarapan'. By 2010, he became a sensation among the audience, who was also known for his hit songs. These romantic songs of his became popular among everyone and due to this, his fan following increased a lot.

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan's connection

When Emraan Hashmi shot his first scene with co-star Amitabh Bachchan during the shooting of his film Chehre in 2019, he realised that the veteran actor and he have an old connection - his grandmother, actor Purnima Das Verma. Emraan's grandmother was also an actress. His grandmother played the small role of Amitabh's mother in the 1973 film Zanjeer.

Films that ended serial kisser image

Emraan has done several films that forced people to see the actor beyond the serial kisser image. Like Shanghai, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, Azhar and Tiger 3.

