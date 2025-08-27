Did you know this movie holds a Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards? Read on to know about the Bollywood film which not only became a blockbuster but also won numerous accolades in various categories. It was also added in the Guinness Book of World Records 2002 edition for winning 92 awards.

New Delhi:

A film can only be considered a hit when it manages to impress the audience at the time of its release. There are several parameters which can make any film a hit or a blockbuster. From its storyline, the actor's performance, its music and direction.

One such Bollywood film that not only became a blockbuster but also won numerous accolades in various categories is 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'. The romantic drama film was directed and co-written by Rakesh Roshan, and it was registered in the Guinness Book of World Records 2002 edition for winning a total of 92 awards.

This Bollywood film marks the debut of both the lead actors, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. The film performed well at the box office, and it became a blockbuster. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film was made with a budget of Rs 10 crore, and it collected Rs 78.93 crore worldwide.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai won 92 awards

The 2002 film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' won a total of 92 awards, and it holds a Guinness World Record for winning the most awards for a movie. The director of the film, Rakesh Roshan, won the Filmfare award in the Best Film category, Hrithik Roshan for Best Actor, Rajesh Roshan for Best Music Director, Lucky Ali for Best Playback Singer, Ravi Kapoor and Honey Irani for Best Screenplay, among others.

About the movie 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

For the unversed, the romantic musical drama film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' revolves around the story of Sonia and Rohit, who love each other. But Rohit gets mysteriously killed. The plot continues when Sonia (played by Ameesha Patel) moves to New Zealand to cope with this. She found Rohit's doppelganger named 'Raj' (played by Hrithik Roshan).

It has an IMDb rating of 6.9, and if you haven't watched the film yet, it is available to stream on the OTT streaming platform Zee 5.

About actor's work front

Talking about the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. On the other hand, Ameesha Patel was last seen in 'Tauba Tera Jalwa' alongside Ehsan Khan and Jahangir Khan in the lead roles.

Also Read: Teja Sajja's starrer 'Mirai' gets new release date, know when will this action thriller hit screens?