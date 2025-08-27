Teja Sajja's starrer 'Mirai' gets new release date, know when will this action thriller hit screens? The most anticipated film of Telugu actor Teja Sajja titled 'Mirai' has been postponed. Fans have to wait a little longer to watch this action thriller on big screens.

New Delhi:

The release of the Telugu actor Teja Sajja's upcoming film 'Mirai' has been delayed. The makers of the action thriller film announced the film's release date along with the new poster. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film stars Teja Sajja, Manoj Kumar Manchu, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and others in the lead roles.

The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. Along with its release date and poster, the makers of the film also revealed that the official trailer of the film will be released on August 28, 2025.

Mirai's new release date

On Tuesday, the official X handle of People Media Factory unveiled the new poster of the movie 'Merai' and wrote, "From the ethos of Itihasas, born a battle for the future #MiraiTrailer drops on 28th August Get ready to witness India’s most ambitious Action-Adventure Saga #MIRAI GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 12th SEPTEMBER."

The newly released poster features a fierce face-off between the two actors, holding a spear and a sword. For the unversed, the action thriller film 'Mirai' was earlier scheduled to be released on September 5, 2025, coinciding with Teachers' Day; however, the film will now hit the silver screens on September 12, 2025, worldwide.

About the movie 'Mirai'

The film 'Mirai' follows the story of a warrior who has been assigned to safeguard nine sacred scriptures which can turn any mortal into a deity. It is significant to note that Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's production house Dharma Production has come on board as a distributing partner. This move can help the film to get pan-India reach. The music of this film is composed by Gowra Hari, and the cinematography is done by Karthik Gattamneni.

Also Read: Lakshmi Menon likely to be grilled in IT employee abduction case: Who is she?