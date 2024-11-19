Did you know Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actor Fahad Mustafa was inspired by THIS Bollywood star?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A still of Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

It is said that art knows no borders. People watch and listen to films, series and songs from India and abroad with great enthusiasm. Recently, the Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum became very popular in India too, in which Pakistani actors Fawad Mustafa and Hania Aamir were seen in lead roles. The actor is getting a lot of love on social media for this show. Now an old video of him went viral rapidly, in which he is seen praising Indian actor Govinda.

Mustafa called Govinda an inspiration

This viral video is from the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night held in November 2022. In this, Fahad was honoured with an award, on which while thanking, the actor credited Govinda for his acting journey. He said, "I started acting first because of Govinda sir. Sir, we are your fans and we in Pakistan used to feel that whatever acting one has to do, one has to do it like you."

Mustafa touched Govinda's feet

The Pakistani actor said, "I really hope that Pakistan and India will come together again and do good work." In this old video, the Pakistani actor is seen touching Govinda's feet while coming down from the stage. After this, Govinda shook hands with him and hugged him. Further in this video, Fawad Mustafa is also seen hugging Ranveer Singh, who was sitting next to Govinda and both were also seen having a small conversation.

Fahad Mustafa is a successful actor in Pakistan

Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa is known for many brilliant and successful TV shows and films. He has worked in projects like Load Wedding, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Actor in Law. After a break of 10 years, he made his much-awaited comeback in television drama with Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which was well-received in India as well as Pakistan. It is significant to note that Pakistani artists were banned from working in Indian projects after the Uri terror attack in 2016. Ahead of that several actors like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sajal Ali, Saba Qamar had worked in superhit Bollywood films.

