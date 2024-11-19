Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. AR Rahman’s wife Saira Banu announces separation from composer after two decades of marriage: Reports

AR Rahman’s wife Saira Banu announces separation from composer after two decades of marriage: Reports

Saira Banu, wife of acclaimed music composer AR Rahman, has announced their separation after more than 20 years of marriage. This unexpected news has left fans and the entertainment industry in shock.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 19, 2024 22:51 IST
AR Rahman
Image Source : ANI Renowned music composer AR Rahman with wife Saira Banu.

Music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in an arranged marriage in 1995, said in a statement through Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah revealing the emotional strain that led to their decision.

The statement read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman due to significant emotional strain in their relationship.”

Rahman had said in an earlier interview with Simi Garewal that his mother arranged the marriage as he was too busy with his work to get a bride. The parents of three children-Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen-had remained a private yet prominent family in the public eye.

On the work front, Rahman is working on several projects including Dhanush's directorial venture Raayan, as well as upcoming films like Chhaava, Thug Life, and Gandhi Talks in multiple languages.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Celebrities News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement