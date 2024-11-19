AR Rahman’s wife Saira Banu announces separation from composer after two decades of marriage: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Renowned music composer AR Rahman with wife Saira Banu.

Music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in an arranged marriage in 1995, said in a statement through Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah revealing the emotional strain that led to their decision.

The statement read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman due to significant emotional strain in their relationship.”

Rahman had said in an earlier interview with Simi Garewal that his mother arranged the marriage as he was too busy with his work to get a bride. The parents of three children-Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen-had remained a private yet prominent family in the public eye.

On the work front, Rahman is working on several projects including Dhanush's directorial venture Raayan, as well as upcoming films like Chhaava, Thug Life, and Gandhi Talks in multiple languages.