Did you know Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' is based on THIS book?

Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj is eagerly awaited for release. Following three years of rigorous studies in dramatics and subsequent graduation, Junaid dedicated several years to honing his craft in theatre. However, theatre wasn't his sole pursuit. Since 2017, alongside his theatrical endeavours, Junaid actively explored opportunities in the film industry. But did you know that this highly anticipated project is based on both a book?

Yes, you read that right! According to reports, 'Maharaj' is inspired by a real-life case and adapted from Saurabh Shah's book, 'Maharaj'. The story revolves around a social reformer who brought about significant positive changes in society.

Maharaj filming began in 2021

The filming of Maharaj' began in February 2021 and concluded within eight months. The young actor's dedication and hard work are evident in the recently released poster of the film, which has already garnered significant attention. As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build around Junaid Khan's debut. With a compelling storyline based on a real-life case and adapted from a notable book, 'Maharaj' promises to be a thought-provoking film that highlights the talents of this promising new actor.

Gujarat HC's stay order on Maharaj's release

Junaid Khan-starrer Maharaj was scheduled to premiere on June 14 on Netflix but the streaming giant halted its release after the Gujarat High Court stayed its release following a petition by members of a Hindu sect who claimed the film would hurt their religious sentiments on June 13.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat. Interestingly, unlike a mainstream film launching a star son, there were no trailers or teasers, barring a poster featuring Jaideep and Junaid. The poster shows the two actors standing side by side with Jaideep's character sporting a 'tilak' on his forehead while Junaid's journalist is dressed in a waistcoat.

