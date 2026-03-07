Dhurandhar Part 2 to release on March 19, but audiences can watch it a day early; here's how

New Delhi:

The buzz for the film Dhurandhar 2 is only increasing and the fans might even get a chance to watch the film before its release. While the excitement for the trailer release of the much-awaited sequel continues to rise, there are reports that the makers are planning to have paid preview shows for the film in India before its release.

The sequel, officially titled *Dhurandhar: The Revenge*, is set to release in theatres across the globe on March 19, 2026. However, there are reports that the fans might even get a chance to watch the film a day before its release.

Preview shows timings

Te makers are organising paid preview shows for the film in India. The preview for the film is set to begin on March 18 from 5 pm onwards. The ticket bookings for the preview shows have begun now.

Advance bookings of tickets for a Bollywood film are said to start a few days or a week before the film’s release.

It should also be noted that the first part of Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 last year and the movie went ahead and became one of the biggest films of 2025. The action thriller film was able to attain various records at the box office, including being the highest-grossing Hindi film in India and the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge cast

In the first movie, the cast included a talented ensemble of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan. The movie also featured Akshaye Khanna playing the role of the Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait. Other notable actors who featured in the movie include Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, Danish Pandor, and many more.

The sequel of the movie is expected to include new characters in the movie. It is believed that the movie will feature the talented actress Yami Gautam. The villain of the movie will be played by the talented actor Emraan Hashmi, who will be playing the role of Bade Sahab.

More deets about the film

It was also able to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide and surpassed Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The movie will be released on March 19, along with the festive occasions of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

