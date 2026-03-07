Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Did you miss Akshaye Khanna's blink-and-miss appearance in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 trailer?

Did you miss Akshaye Khanna's blink-and-miss appearance in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 trailer?

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released by the makers today, March 7, 2026. But did you notice Akshaye Khanna's appearance? His brief cameo has sparked curiosity among fans.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer is out now.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer is out now. Image Source : YT/ JioStudios
New Delhi:

The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was unveiled by the makers on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Soon after its release, it garnered over 892K views on YouTube, with fans eagerly reacting to it. The 3-minute-and-25-second trailer showcases key moments of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari taking down enemies in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, after the powerful gangster Rehman Dacait, played by Akshaye Khanna.

While the trailer is packed with high-octane action, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a short glimpse of Akshaye Khanna, whose character was killed in the first part of Dhurandhar. In this trailer, he makes a blink-and-miss appearance, leaving audiences curious about the backstory behind it. 

This is a developing story.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Dhurandhar Part 2
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\