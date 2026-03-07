Did you miss Akshaye Khanna's blink-and-miss appearance in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 trailer?

New Delhi:

The trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge was unveiled by the makers on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Soon after its release, it garnered over 892K views on YouTube, with fans eagerly reacting to it. The 3-minute-and-25-second trailer showcases key moments of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari taking down enemies in Karachi's Lyari neighbourhood, after the powerful gangster Rehman Dacait, played by Akshaye Khanna.

While the trailer is packed with high-octane action, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a short glimpse of Akshaye Khanna, whose character was killed in the first part of Dhurandhar. In this trailer, he makes a blink-and-miss appearance, leaving audiences curious about the backstory behind it.

This is a developing story.