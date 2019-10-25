Dhoom 4: Akshay Kumar to play role of an underworld don?

Dhoom 4: Akshay Kumar to play the role of underworld don?

Actor Akshay Kumar whose film Housefull 4 has hit the silver screens today is waiting for a lot of big projects like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Good News, Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey. Well now it seems as if the actor will also be seen nailing the role of the lead villain in the fourth installment of hit Dhoom franchise. Yes, this can turn into a reality, and you will not only see Akshay but also Manushi Chhillar playing the lead role in Dhoom 4, as suggested by a report in Midday.

A source close to the portal said, "Akshay's larger-than-life villain act in 2.0 [2018] convinced Adi that he would be the perfect fit for the next installment of Dhoom. The duo has had some meetings, including the first round of narration. The role is of a suave underworld don and is much more nuanced than the villains of the previous editions. If all goes well, Akshay and Aditya will make an announcement by the year-end. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra may not appear in the fourth part while beauty queen Manushi Chhillar may play the female lead."

Talking about Akshay's latest project, it also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johny Lever, Sharad Kelkar, Ranjeet, Rana Daggubati and others in crucial roles. The film directed by Farhad Samji is facing a clash with Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China.

Akshay in 2.0

See the official trailers here:

