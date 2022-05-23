Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AJAYAB28489674 Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film remains exceptionally low on Sunday as well!

Dhaakad Box Office Collection Day 3: Just like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kangana Ranaut starrer also released this Friday. However, its collections as compared to the horror-comedy have been exceptionally low. The beginning in itself was quite disappointing as the film managed to rake in merely Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. Well, it was crucial for the film to work well during the first weekend but it seems that the Sunday figures are also low. The first choice of the moviegoers was undoubtedly Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's horror-comedy and the same can be seen from its box office figures as well. The film recorded a huge growth on Sunday resulting in an excellent collection of around Rs 50 crores.

Going by the rumours, there was no excitement in the audience to watch Dhaakad in spite of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. On the very first day, there were merely a handful of people present in the theatres. This is the reason several shows got cancelled in different parts of the country.

Ramesh Bala earlier tweeted the early estimates of Dhaakad day 1. He wrote, "#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹ 50 Lakhs Nett.."

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi also took a dig at the actress for scoring low at the box office. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Karma is a bitch….Jisko 18 lakh vote mile na usne film ki promotion ki na uske BOTS film dekhne aaye. #Sita MA par film banane waali hai Kangana ji aur usme Sita MA ka mazak udane waale ko shayad role bhi degi kyuki use apni objectivity dikhani hai samaaj ko."

Dhakaad is directed by Razneesh Ghai. The story is based on Agent Agni, a highly trained and deadly field agent is entrusted with the mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years.