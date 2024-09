Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak Temple.

On the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, expectant parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple. The couple was photographed entering the temple, where they sought blessings from Lord Ganesha. Dressed in traditional attire—Ranveer in an off-white kurta-pyjama and Deepika in an emerald green saree—their appearance was complemented by minimal makeup and a sleek bun for Deepika. They were accompanied by family members.